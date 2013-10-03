Day 3: Print Mixing

Mix patterns and textures to create a more put-together fall look. They key is keeping the palette consistent—in this case, black and white—and then adding bold accents like a wine-colored hat and shoes.

J.Crew heart print shirt, $135 at jcrew.com; Maje jacquard mini skirt, $260 at us.maje.com; Topshop oxblood bootie, $125 at topshop.com; Rebecca Minkoff Oxblood handbag; Aldo hat; Catbird rings and earrings, at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An