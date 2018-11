Yes, you can make a super-dressy evening dress work while the sun’s still shining! Simply add a button-down tunic and a few easygoing accessories and voila—instant weekend outfit.

Shop the Look! Dress, Sachin + Babi, $495 at sachinandbabi.com; Shirtdress, Plenty by Tracy Reese, $278 at tracyreese.com; Shoes, Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99 at target.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An