Day 29: Autumn Flirt

Even a simple sweater-and-skirt combination can look completely fresh with a few simple tweaks. A peek of striped turtleneck up top and some statement-making polka-dot socks—work with ankle-strap heels, no less!—give this outfit a look-at-me factor.

Tibi black leather dress, $650 at tibi.com; American Apparel black and white stripe sleeveless turtleneck, $30 at americanapparel.us; H&M grey sweater, $29.99 at hm.com; Aldo red heels, $130 at aldoshoes.com; Free People polka-dot socks, $14 at freepeople.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings and bracelet at stellaandbow.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An