Day 28: Print-Mixing with Confidence

Print-mixing is a cinch as long as you stay in a similar color family. Case in point: this graphic blue printed short is a perfect foil for a colorful, brushstroke-like printed top. To give the look a bit of polish, add a pair of sandals that pick up the same pale blue color found in the shorts and the top.

Shop the Look! NU Brush Print Tunic, $135 at shoptiques.com; Plenty by Tracy Reese Simple Short in Waterfall, $158 at tracyreese.com; Merona Sandals, $19.99 at target.com; Coach Colorblock Mini Tanner, $268 at coach.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An