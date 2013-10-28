Day 28: Leather and Lace

As if you needed another reason to see the unexpected value of a wine-colored, sheer lace dress, look at how it adds a rich, contrasting texture to a tough leather minidress. (A pop of leopard, thanks to these buckled boots, are an optional bit of flair for the fashion-forward.)

Tibi black leather dress, $650 at tibi.com; Isabel Marant oxblood lace dress, $455 at lagarconne.com; H&M silver choker; Catbird rings and earrings at catbirdnyc.com; Loeffler Randall leopard flat ankle boots, $495 at zappos.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An