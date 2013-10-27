Day 27: Denim On Denim

Some call it the Canadian tuxedo; some call it the Texas tuxedo (usually paired with a bolo). We can the look seriously stylish—provided it’s well-executed. Pick denim shades that are close to each other in tone, like these medium-wash skinny jeans and this chambray shirt.

AG the legging jeans, $150.99 at zappos.com; Madewell denim shirt, $88 at madewell.com; Vintage black and silver disc belt, Topshop leather lace up boots, $144 at Topshop; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings, $38.50 at stellaandbow.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An