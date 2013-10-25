Day 25: Moody Florals

A genius way to make a sleeveless floral dress more fall-appropriate: wear a long-sleeve, lacy dress underneath. (Sometimes, two dresses are better than one!) The key here is to keep the palette dark and lush—here, the booties pick up the oxblood color of the under-layer.

Isabel Marant oxblood lace dress, $455 at lagarconne.com; Wilfred floral print dress, $185 at aritzia.com; Topshop oxblood bootie, $125 at topshop.com; Dannijo bracelet, $260 at shopbop.com; Catbird rings and earrings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An