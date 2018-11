Sometimes out-of-the-box thinking can lead to seriously creative outfits. Take this inventive ensembles, which layers a printed slip dress (yes, the one from Day 24!) under a bold orange tunic for a cool, summery weekend look.

Shop the Look! Tibi Blossom slip dress, $298 at tibi.com; Funktional Short Sleeved Dress, $114 at karmaloop; Merona Sandals, $19.99 at target.com; H&M Grey Tassel Bag, $99 at H&M stores

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An