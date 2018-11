Who says you have to throw on a pair of heels to make a look party-worthy? For a laid-back summer evening look, just mix a slinky printed dress with a cute pair of sneakers and a bold, red lip.

Shop the Look! Tibi Blossom slip dress, $298 at tibi.com; Primary Cutout Blazer, $275 primaryny.com; Superga Classic Sneakers, $65 at jcrew.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An