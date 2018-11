We love the idea of throwing a seriously sexy wardrobe piece like this bustier over something as simple as a long-sleeve tee and jeans.

J.Crew long-sleeve T-shirt, $26.50 at j.crew.com; H&M choker at H&M; Isabel Marant grey bustier, $640 at net-a-porter.com; AG the Legging jeans, $150.99 at zappos.com; Aldo red heels, $130 at aldo.com; Catbird rings and earrings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An