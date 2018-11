A touch of chambray and some fresh kicks give new life to preppy staples like a navy blazer and a crisp white skirt.

Shop the Look! Primary Cutout Blazer, $275; J. Crew Faded Chambray Popover, $78 at jcrew.com; primaryny.com; Topshop Pleat Skirt, $84 at lyst.com; Superga Classic Sneakers, $65 at jcrew.com.

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An