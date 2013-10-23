Day 23: ’90s-Inspired Cool

Channel your inner “Empire Records” with this flirty look, which employs a neat styling trick: Layer a denim button-down over a plaid shirt if you want just a peek of the print, but not full-blown grunge.

Elizabeth and James plaid shirt, $345 at matchesfashion.com; Madewell denim shirt, $88 at madewell.com; Tibi black leather dress, $650 at tibi.com; Topshop black lace-up ankle boots, $144 at Topshop; Catbird earrings, ring, and bracelet at catbirdnyc.com; Urban Outfitters fishnet stockings, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An