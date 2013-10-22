Day 22: Reinvented Suiting

Who says a sweatshirt can’t look work-appropriate? Paired with these look-at-me slim-fit trousers and a pair of classic red pumps, this look is a refreshing alternative to a blouse-and-trousers combo.

J.Crew printed trousers $298 at jcrew.com; Madewell denim shirt, $88 at madewell.com; Elizabeth and James coral coat, $795 at shopbop.com; Tibi strappy heels, $395 at tibi.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings, $38.50; at stellaandbow.com; Stella and Bow heart bracelet, $63.28 at stellaandbow.com



Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An