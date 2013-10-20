Day 20: Weekend Sporty

A long white blazer gives a casual weekend pairing of stripes and jeans a more updated feel. Bonus: This chic striped top is actually a dress!

AG the Legging jeans, $150.99; a zappos.com; Bar III Short-Sleeve Striped Midi Dress in Peach Cobbler Combo, $59 at macys.com; Helmet Lang cream blazer, $680 at barneys.com; Marissa Webb Lawrence Tall Boot, $998 at shop.marissa-webb.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings, $38.50, and cuff at at stellaandbow.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An