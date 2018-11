Channel your inner street style star with this statement sweatshirt from Kenzo, partnered with a work-friendly (but seriously sexy!) leather pencil skirt.

Kenzo sweatshirt, $475 at Opening Ceremony; Asos brown leather pencil skirt, $151.88, at asos.com; Tibi strappy heels, $395 at tibi.com; Catbird rings & ear cuffs & earrings, at catbirdnyc.com



Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An