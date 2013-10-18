Day 18: Glamour Grunge

A slip dress, a plaid shirt, and lots of leather—these are the hallmark elements of classic ’90s grunge. This season’s most popular looks offer a contemporary rendition: a semi-sheer plaid, a trim leather vest, and pointy-toe lace-ups instead of combat boots.

Asos lingerie slip dress, $57.38 at asos.com; Elizabeth and James plaid shirt, $345 at matchesfashion.com; Topshop black leather vest, $88 at Topshop; Stella and Bow nail bracelet and earrings at stellaandbow.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com; Topshop lace-up boots, $144 at Topshop

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An