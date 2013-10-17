Day 17: Uptown Modern

A bright pink coat (one of this season’s biggest trends!) and a flash of stripe give this fall floral look a modern spin.

Wilfred floral print dress, $185 at aritzia.com; American Apparel striped sleeveless turtleneck, $30 at americanapparel.us; Elizabeth and James coral coat, $795 at shopbop.com; Aldo red heels, $130 at aldoshoes.com; Tibi strappy heels, $365 a tibi.com; Catbird rings, earrings, and bracelet at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An