Adding accessories we all have—like a skinny leather belt and chunky statement necklace—make a glamorous evening evening dress that much more relaxed.

Shop the Look! Sachin + Babi Thara Dress, $495; at sachinandbabi.com; Coach Sharrin Wedge, $248; at coach.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An