Try adding a sweet lace sweatshirt to classic staples like a basic chambray top and a white pleated skirt for an ideal mix of femme and function.

Shop the Look! Topshop Pleat Skirt,$84; at lyst.com; H&M Crochet Sweater, $59.95; at H&M stores; Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99; at target.com; J. Crew Faded Chambray Popover, $78; at jcrew.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An