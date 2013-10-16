Day 16: Layered Cool

Fall is all about inventive layering! Add a vest beneath a motorcycle jacket for a more modern look.

AG the Legging jeans, $150.99 at zappos.com; Elizabeth and James plaid shirt, $345 at matchesfashion.com; Topshop black leather vest, $88 at Topshop; Bar III nude leather jacket with studs, $109 at macys.com; Topshop leather lace up boots, $144 at Topshop; Stella and Bow heart earrings and nail bracelet at stellaandbow.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An