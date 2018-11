Can’t get enough of your cozy weekend sweater? Neither can we. Layer it over a wispy floral dress and heeled boots for a work-appropriate ensemble.

Wilfred floral print dress, $185 at aritzia.com; H&M chunky sweater, $24.95 at hm.com; Maje beanie, $85 at us.maje.com; Topshop black lace up boots, $144; Urban Outfitters fishnet stockings, $14; Catbird earrings, ring, and bracelet at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An