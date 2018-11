A rare opportunity to match your patterned shorts to your sandals should not go unnoticed. And the sweater’s bejeweled collar adds just the right amount of sparkle to an otherwise casual day outfit.

Shop the Look! J.Crew Convertible Jewel-Collar Linen Sweater, $148; at jcrew.com; Plenty by Tracy Reese Simple Short in Waterfall, $158; at tracyreese.com; Merona Sandals, $19.99; at target.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An