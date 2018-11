Treat your mom right today by putting on a cute-yet-appropriately-conservative outfit that will make her beam with pride. A simple sweater, floral sweater, and sweet sandals will do the trick.

Shop the Look! J. Crew Convertible Jewel-Collar Linen Sweater, $148; at jcrew.com; Floral Pleat Front Skirt, $76; at topshop.com; Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99; at target.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An