Day 12: Saturday Layers

Combine the crisp button-down from Day 11 with a cropped gray sweater and a textured mini-skirt for a layered look that plays off long and short pieces.

H&M shirt/tunic, $39.95 at hm.com; H&M grey sweater, $29.95 at hm.com; Maje jacquard mini skirt, $260 at us.maje.com; Maje beanie, $85 at us.maje.com; Marissa Webb Lawrence Tall Boot, $998, shop.marissa-webb.com; Free People thigh high socks, $24 at freepeople.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An