Day 11: Tomboy Prep

There’s nothing like wearing actual pajamas out in the real world. Pair this top with a chic cutout blazer and skinnies, and no one will know you quite literally rolled out of bed and threw something on.

Shop the Look! Primary Cutout Blazer, $275; primaryny.com; J. Crew Vintage Short-Sleeve Pajama Set, $85; at jcrew.com; Mavi Jeans Alexa ‘Super skinny’ in Dark Shanti, $98; at nordstrom.com; Superga Classic Sneakers, $65; at jcrew.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An