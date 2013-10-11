Day 11: Thrown-On Slick

A button-down tunic does double-duty as a dress, and looks especially cool paired with a tough leather vest and a chain-strap bag. (Bonus! This chain-strap bag is under $80!)

H&M white collared shirt, $24.95 at hm.com; Topshop black leather vest, $88 at topshop.com; Free People thigh high socks, $24 at freepeople.com; Marissa Webb Lawrence Tall Boot, $998, shop.marissa-webb.com; H&M tan chain small shoulder bag, $79.95 at hm.com; Stella and Bow heart earrings and bracelet, at stellaandbow.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An