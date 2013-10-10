Day 10: Laid-Back Sex Appeal

Yes, you can wear a striped crop top! Make sure to pair it with a high-waist skirt or pants to keep the look flattering, and add a denim button-down for a more thrown-on vibe.

Asos brown leather pencil skirt, $151.88, at asos.com; American Apparel black and white stripe sleeveless turtleneck, $30 at americanapparel.us; Madewell denim shirt, $88 at madewell.com; Topshop oxblood bootie, $125 at topshop.com; Catbird rings at catbirdnyc.com

Styled by Rachel Wirkus

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An