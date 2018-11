Really, you can’t go wrong with a floral dress for spring. Minimal accessories needed; wear it with a set of classic Supergas and cateye shades, and you’re ready to hit the town.

Shop the Look! Sachin + Babi Zambini Dress, $340; at sachinandbabi.com; Superga Classic Sneakers, $65; at jcrew.com



Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An