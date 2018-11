Feminine florals and sexy, lizard-print heels give a classic trench coat a more romantic spin.

Shop the Look! Trench coat, $298 at J.Crew; Safari shirt, $76 at Topshop; Floral pleat-front skirt, $76 at Topshop; Ankle-wrap pumps, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $345 at Shopbop.com

Styled by Kelly Framel

Photography by Angela Hau

Makeup & Hair by Alice An