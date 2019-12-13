Finally—David’s Bridal Will Stop Charging More for Extended Sizes

Scroll To See More Images

The search for the ~perfect~ wedding dress is not an easy task for any bride—but it can be particularly difficult for those who wear above a size 14. Many designers and retailers often don’t carry above a size 12, much less anything larger, leaving plus-size brides with fewer options. David’s Bridal plus-size wedding dresses have been a much-needed inclusive option to those looking for affordable wedding gowns in extended sizing, but until now, there’s been a slight catch.

Like many brands, David’s Bridal has been charging more for their plus-size wedding dresses (and bridesmaid dresses) than dresses in straight sizes (0-14). While there are many factors that go into this sort of pricing, the main reason is the cost of fabric, beading, etc. Manufacturers charge more for larger sizes. (This is called, in case you’re not aware yet, a “fat tax,” and something many in the plus-size fashion community are working to eradicate.) Until manufacturers stop charging more, however, it’s up to retailers to choose whether or not to up-charge their plus-size customers. David’s Bridal has now become one of the few retailers to get rid of these extra charges, and price every size the same.

Creating a “price parity” is actually a really huge deal. Many plus-size customers (myself included) often feel frustrated and discouraged when we see that we have to pay more for a larger version of the same item. (A size 0 uses less fabric than a size 10, and there’s no difference there, so what gives?) David’s Bridal is combating this “tax” on the clothing item that’s often the most expensive a woman ever buys: her wedding dress.

This is a huge step in the right direction, so we thought we’d go ahead and celebrate by sharing some of the most beautiful plus-size wedding gowns from David’s Bridal. And don’t forget: This “price parity” applies to wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and formal gowns, so you can shop for any event without fear of being charged more than you should pay to look fabulous.

We love a delicate beading moment.

This one is going on my wedding Pinterest board for sure.

A strapless beauty.

I love these vintage vibes.

The bodice on this dress is just *chefs kiss.*

Show off that leg, girl.

A long-sleeve wedding dress is a must for winter weddings.

Just looking like a princess, NBD.

Classic with a modern twist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.