David Yurman Celebrates 30th Anniversary By Reopening His Madison Avenue Boutique

Emmy Rossum, David Yurman and Michelle Trachtenberg at the David Yurman 30th Anniversary Party.

‘Tis the season for benefits, galas, fetes and store openings, and last night did not disappoint. David Yurman is bucking the close-my-store on Madison Avenue recession trend by reopening his namesake boutique with a shiny new finish, of course.

In celebration of the oft-copied (never replicated) brand’s 30th Anniversary, the store re-opening brought with it some boldfaced names sporting some serious baubles. Think Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg, Emmy Rossum and Lauren Bush, among others.

David Yurman humbly expressed his gratitude, Im very thankful to have this new and beautiful space to showcase our work.

The new David Yurman Townhouse, designed by Gabellini Shepherd Associates is located at 712 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street and features three floors and 2,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, housing all that glimmers, shines and keeps time.

The Townhouse is almost three times the size of the previous boutique. In jewels and shopping space, we have to say, bigger is definitely better.

See below for images from the glam affair:



Michelle Trachtenberg



Elettra Wiedemann, Evan Yurman and Melissa George



Lauren Bush

All photos courtesy of David Yurman.

