David and Victoria Beckham’s Mansion (Dubbed Beckingham Palace) Hits the Market for $15 Million



Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton made a name for themselves as the most famous English couple, David and Victoria Beckham held the title—and they did so in style. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer and the world renowned soccer star shelled out $4 million back in 1999 for Rowneybury House, a classic country estate in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire. The estate, dubbed Beckingham Palace by the press, is now on the market quietly at $15 million.

Prior to their purchasing it, the 1930s Georgian style house was a children’s home owned by the government. It’s no surprise that it wasn’t initially a private residence, as it’s relatively massive and is spread over 22 perfectly manicured acres of land. The couple added a slew of unique customizations, like a state-of-the-art gym, floodlit tennis courts, and a snooker room (basically a Billiard room).

Reportedly, the couple aren’t necessarily looking for a quick sale—especially because that heightens the risk of someone buying the property to cash in on its celebrity cache. A source told The Daily Mail that, “They know there aren’t lots of individuals looking for houses of this size, and developers would jump at the chance to turn it into smaller flats, which would have added value because of the Beckham connection.”

In addition to this tony property, the Beckhams also own a house in Beverly Hills that they purchased for $18.2 million when David was transferred to the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team. The sale of Beckingham Palace isn’t entirely shocking, as the family have recently been seen around London, where they are renting a house. Additionally, David has been playing soccer in Paris, living in a $21,000 a night hotel suite.

