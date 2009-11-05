David and Victoria Beckham to Raise Pigs

Just in case you needed another reason to want to be a Beckham, our favorite stiletto-stomping Posh Spice decided to buy two miniature pigs for David this Christmas. (Hopefully the press about this isn’t ruining the surprise.)

Miniature Pennywell piglets will never weigh more than a small dog, or a kind of heavy soccer ball. The Beckham‘s new pigs will be called Elton John and David Furnish…making this the weirdest sentence written all day. Apparently buying miniature pigs is a new celeb trend, and other couples like Charlotte Church and husband Gavin Henson have bought them, as well as Claudia Schiffer and Jonathan Ross.

Probably a smart pet move for Victoria, as we’re relatively certain she doesn’t eat bacon.