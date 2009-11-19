David and Victoria Beckham: On Sex and Salads

There is no doubt about whether or not Victoria Beckham loves her husband, David Beckham… When Allure asked if she preferred sleep to sex, she (of course) chose sex! “I’m getting into bed with David Beckham every night, so, you know, there’d be something wrong if I said, ‘sleep’,” Beckham said.

Who wouldn’t choose the latter when your husband looks like David… and we know he’s not complaining. On another note, she also prefers salads over burgers stating that she’s not one of those celebrities who would just lie about her healthy habits.

Posh Spice admits to preferring her real name to her stage name and is glad to have her own identity even though she loves the Spice Girls dearly… Cool Posh, we can wait to see who will be sporting your numbers in your next campaign! We’ve got our fingers crossed for Emma Watson!