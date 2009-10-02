David Letterman Extortion Revealed

David Letterman has been blackmailed for the sum of $2 million, over the funnyman’s sexual affairs with female staffers on his show over the years. The late-night comic, who has been in the industry for 26 years, said that three weeks ago he found a package in the backseat of his car that included an ominous letter that read: “I know that you do some terrible, terrible things and I can prove that you do these terrible things.” The blackmailer also threatened to write a screenplay and a book, detailing these “terrible things,” hoping to besmear Letterman.

Upon receiving the threat, Letterman, in true bad-ass form, notified the authorities (who then orchestrated a sting operation), wrote a fake check for the amount (as per the Manhattan’s DA’s instruction), and admitted to the situation to his live audience.

An arrest has now been made on the extortionist, who of course attempted to expose and humiliate the comedian while The Tonight Show is achieving record ratings.

We applaud Letterman for his characteristic honesty and sense of humor over what he described as the “very bizarre experience” of being blackmailed. His high-road confession, humble cooperation with the authorities, and public rally of support certainly wasn’t the plot-point that the extortionist was going for.