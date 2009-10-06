David Letterman Apologizes to Wife Publicly

The late-night comedy world is no stranger to scandal and infidelity (whether professional or marital), but the David Letterman debacle has become an exceptionally awkward and difficult case. On Monday night’s show, the first since the scandal broke, Letterman issued a sincere apology to his wife, Regina Lasko, saying that he was drastically trying to fix his marriage. “If you hurt a person and it’s your responsibility, you try to fix it.” The two were married earlier this year, but have been dating for several years.

In typical fashion, Letterman had employed his famous self-deprecating humor in the opening speech, citing a “chilly” homestead, and dryly wishing that his weekend had been spent “hiking the Appalachian Mountains,” but quickly turned serious to express the gravity of the situation’s effect on his wife. He further apologized to his staffers for the turmoil, and went on to assure them, his wife, and his audience that the affairs are completely a thing of the past.

Comparing his affairs to those of a certain ex-President, Letterman mused that he could be “the first talk-show host impeached.” Clinton’s fellow scandal-ridden politician Eliot Spitzer was also mocked, and Letterman jokingly assured his audience that he will soon appear sobbing on Oprah‘s couch.

The shocking situation has undergone the entire arc of tricky scandal, with an unexpected confession, public outrage and confusion, humble apology, and the fight toward personal betterment. Monday night’s episode seemed to be the cathartic moment for Letterman, although surely his work is just beginning at home. We think that Letterman handled an (although self-imposed) unpleasant situation with humility, dignity, and trademark humor, proving that laughter really is the best medicine (when you find yourself in an embarrassing, high-profile, nation-wide sex scandal).