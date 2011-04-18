David LaChapelle For the Masses: Erotic Diptychs!

David LaChapelle is synonymous with Pamela Anderson portraits, campy nudes and most recently, getting ripped off by Rihanna in a music video. His images are highly sexualized, appear commercial, and often include trannies and dramatic lighting. He worked at Interview Magazine after receiving a job offer from Andy Warhol at Studio 54 in the 1980s.

In other words, it usually wouldn’t be possible for most people to be able to buy David LaChappelle, plus you might think the subject matter is a little niche not quite the probable replacement for the Starry Night you’ve had framed above your bed since sophomore year of college. That’s what makes Exhibition A, launched by Cynthia Rowley, Laura Martin and Bill Powers, so cool. The member’s only site is offering four limited edition prints by Chapelle featuring a nude woman with a rose head and homoerotic classical inspired scenes, all done with rudimentary materials unexpected of the artist.

Prices for the pieces, available until May 30 on the site, range from $125- $485. I think it’s a legitimate shot at starting an art collection without being a millionaire. So, no, naked men painted like Renaissance era diptychs aren’t your run of the mill impressionist poster and it’s awesome.



