David Delfin Launches Capsule Collection at Yoox.com

Image: Yoox.com



David Delfin has decided to celebrate his label’s 10th anniversary in a way that we can all enjoy: a capsule collection available online at Yoox.com, a site that also happens to be in their 10th year of business.Voted Best Spanish Designer in 2009 by GQ, David Delfin has appropriately titled the line, “ten years ten looks for yoox.com 2000 ten.”

The collection, available today, features ten of David Delfin‘s signature menswear-inspired looks in a black and white color palette. The playful line works a simple men’s dress shirt, manipulating it into a skirt, floor-length dress, and slim pants — think deconstructed black tie.Crisp white button ups, sleek black tuxedo-inspired jackets, and skirts with unusually placed neck collars are just some of the pieces you’ll find in the capsule collection.



Check out Yoox.com to shop the collection and view videos about the designer and his muse.



More News We Love:

Dating Tips for Introverted Women: 6 Ways to Get Past Your Shyness

The CFDA Invites Bloggers to Vote for the First Time

Fashion’s Night Out to Become a Primetime TV Special