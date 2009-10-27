David Chang’s Momofuku Cookbook On Sale Starting Today!

The highly anticipated debut cookbook from Momofuku chef, David Chang, hits shelves today, and we can’t wait to rush to the nearest Barnes & Noble after work to pick up our own copy.

Since opening Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village back in 2004, David Chang has sprung to success with his delectable dishes and creativity in the kitchen. The 303-page cookbook is a tribute to his artful combinations of Asian and traditional American flavors thrown into one, but Momofuku isn’t just another cookbook to add to the list of famous chefs who’ve put their recipe secrets in print; you’ll actually want to read this one, not just follow the directions.

The voice of the book, which was co-authored by NYT‘s food writer Peter Meehan, stays true to Chang’s voice, and language, literally; a plethora of f-bombs litter the pages, enough of them that editor, Rica Allannic says she edited some out of the final publication where it got to be too much. While some people may be caught off-guard by the explicit language when whipping out their kitchen appliances, at least it allows for a more realistic peek into the life of a NYC chef. The hardcover cookbook cost $40, but you can get it on amazon.com now for only $24. Impress your family and friends by adding some inspiring and delicious new noodle dishes to your repertoire.

If you’re in New York and have yet to visit Momofuku Noodle Bar, head to 171 First Avenue for a top-notch night of dining out (make sure to order Chang’s famous pork buns for only $9). Also, visit his other Momofuku restaurant locations: Ssäm Bar at 207 2nd Avenue, Ko at 163 First Avenue, Milk Bar at 207 2nd Avenue. Happy eating!