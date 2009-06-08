David Byrne Plays Free Concert Tonight!

For one summer, I was subletting an apartment in what Craigslist called, “Park Slope.” The “apartment” was actually a half boarded basement crack den in Windsor Terrace– adjacent to Park Slope. It was a dingy, damp and crowded apartment with no natural light. But the saving grace that summer was Prospect Park and its free concert series hosted by Celebrate Brooklyn.

Today, the season starts with Talking Heads‘ David Byrne who is currently promoting his new album, “Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.” (Sidenote: The album cover totally looks like a house from The Sims.) The concert however will most likely feature some older David Byrne songs.

The free concert in the Prospect Park Bandshell (at 11th Street and Prospect Park West in Brooklyn, NY) starts at 8PM but the gates open at 6:30PM.