First Look: David Bowie Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Moody New Ads

In keeping with the fashion world’s attempt to be a little bit more rock star-legit—remember when Saint Laurent’s Hedi Slimane put people like Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson in Fall 2013 campaigns?—French house Louis Vuitton has tapped iconic rocker David Bowie to star in its latest series of ads, titled “L’Invitation au Voyage: Venice.”

The images, which will debut in the November 2013 issues of magazines worldwide, are actually stills from a yet-to-be-debuted video campaign for the brand. In the clip, Bowie stars alongside model Arizona Muse, whom he lures into an ancient Venetian palazzo by playing a re-worked version of his song “I’d Rather Be High” on a harpsichord.

While the video isn’t out yet, the images have been released, and they are stunning. Bowie’s iconic mismatched eyes (and one perfectly sculpted eyebrow, we might add) are front and center as he removes his mask, and he looks dapper as ever in a classic Vuitton tweed and patterned shawl. (Perhaps he’s been taking some modeling tips from his wife, supermodel Iman!)

We, for one, love the year of Bowie that 2013 is shaping up to be, as well as the rock-aesthetic the fashion industry seems to be trying to adopt.