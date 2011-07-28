David Beckham’s Making Bodywear for H&M?

Maybe that new kid is causing him to take a second look at his 401K, because David Beckham is out to make some loot. The guy with his eye on bodywear secured a long-term partnership with H&M to produce and sell his David Beckham line in all H&M stores worldwide.

“Over the past year, I’ve been developing my Bodywear range with my team…,” Beckham said via a press release, “The final piece in the jigsaw was a retail partner who has the vision and capability to distribute these products globally. In H&M we have found the perfect partner to collaborate with going forward, I’m excited and looking forward to showcasing the range to H&M customers from February.”

I find it interesting that Beckham created the line first and then sold it to H&M. Simon Fuller, Beckham’s friend and business partner summed up the whole endeavor best by saying, “This partnership with H&M is an important step in the evolution of David’s journey from sporting hero to entrepreneur and icon.” I think the world will take him however we can get him, especially if he keeps up the Armani like ads.