David Beckham’s Angry Underwear Campaign For H&M Revealed

A few months ago, it was reported that David Beckham, a longtime underwear model, was switching it up and would be designing a line of skivvies himself. Naturally, we were excited for his bodywear collection, and it should come as no surprise that the chiseled Brit is modeling it himself.

The just-released ad for “David Beckham Bodywear” (see above) does not disappoint. I mean, with a body like that, you can’t really go wrong. However, his generally divine face looks a little intense. Like, “I just set an orphanage on fire on Christmas” intense. But either way, he still kills it.

Also, a pair of Beckham briefs won’t break the bank — they retail for about $15. We can’t wait to see the rest of the campaign, but what do you think so far?

Image via Fashionista