Links to Click: David Beckham’s Super Bowl Commercials, Beyoncé’s Muse, More

Here are some of the day’s most exciting reads from around the Internet!

1. David Beckham has filmed not one, but two Super Bowl commercials and H&M is letting the public choose which one will see the light of game-day! [StyleList]

2. How true these are! The 11 emotional stages of getting a pimple, as told by GIFS. [Beauty High]

3. Meet Boots, the singer/songwriter/producer who was the muse for Beyonce’s latest album, and hear his behind-the-scenes account of the making of her self-titled album. [Pitchfork]

4. FYI! The 5 surprising ways your nail polish habit is ruining your nails. [Daily Makeover]

5. David Lynch finally came forward to deny rumors that “Twin Peaks” will be returning, but here is what you can expect from the TV series. [Oh No They Didn’t!]

5. Have Mercy! The cast of Full House has reunited for this Super Bowl commercial. Check out the teaser starring Joey, Danny, and Uncle Jesse. No word on if the Olsen twins will appear in the full clip, but a girl can dream, right? [Pop Sugar]

6. Versace hosted a celebration in honor of their recent couture collection in Paris and we are obsessing over the stunning tabletops. Channel them at your next dinner party with this DIY. [The Vivant]

7. Heading to Trader Joes? Pick up these 10 amazing beauty products hiding out among the fancy cheeses and gluten-free granola. [Huffington Post]

8. Model down! This Elie Saab model took an embarrassing, yet surprisingly graceful spill on the runway. [The Cut]