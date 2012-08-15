H&M is Unveiling 10-Foot Statues of David Beckham; Here’s How You Can a Mini-Version

For those of you who’ve been hankering for more of David Beckham in his underoos, you’re in luck: H&M is erecting nine 10-foot statues of the soccer star as part of the second launch of Beckham’s second Bodywear campaign, reports WWD.

Surely, flocks of fans will make pilgrimages to New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, where the statues will be revealed on August 20. But it doesn’t stop there! H&M isn’t just offering a glimpse of these massive statues, they want to give you a mini-statue of your own! (Just what our mantle needed.)

All you have to do to get your own little Beckham is to upload a photo of the statue to Instagram, accompanied with the hashtag #HMBeckham to be considered for a slew of prizes including 10 mini-statues, a pair of signed undies by the fox himself or even a $1,000 H&M shopping spree. Welp, see you there!