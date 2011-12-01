David Beckham Is The Man Behind Harper Seven’s Accessories

What’s cuter than a proud dad happily shopping for his baby girl?

If that proud dad is the insanely beautifulDavid Beckham shopping for daughterHarper Seven, then maybe that qualifies as nothing!

David recently gushed to Us Weekly about the baby fashionista’s closet, which is filled with adorable dresses including a $153 Bonpoint dress (chic!) and $50 headbands. He even admitted how he’s really been enjoying shopping for Harper himself.

“I didn’t realize how excited I would get over buying hair bows,” he said.

So D. Becks gets credit for those cutesy little hair accessories Harper’s always wearing?As if baby Harper didn’t already have it all, she lucks out with a really hot dad that can accessorize too!