David Beckham Cheats On Posh? Get A Sneak Peek At Lara Stone’s October French Vogue Cover!

David Beckham. Photo: Michael Besjian, WireImage

SITES WE LOVE

In Touch is claiming Becks had a fling with a $10K a night hooker. That’s just ridiculous! Why would that fancy man have to pay? (E! Online)

Enjoy the background image for Lara Stone‘s incredible, sultry, sexy cover for the 90th anniversary issue of French Vogue (October). Ooh…la…la… (Fashionologie)



Red Carpet Fashion Awards sat next to Anna Dello Russo and asked her about her recent crazy fruit hats and what we can expect next in headgear. The fashion icon’s answer? Fromage.” We die. (NY Mag)

Dolce & Gabbana’s new accessories-only store is a bit more democratic than most designer boutiques in that it will also carry the wares of up-and-coming designers. Hand-picked by the chic Italian duo personally, pieces by the likes of Yigal Azrouel, Sophie Theallet and Behnaz Sarafpour will be available. (WWD)

It’s official Idol fans! Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler are the show’s new judges. Looks like the show dreamed big and won. (We’re not even being snarky, we don’t mess where AI is concerned). (Just Jared)

TWITTER

RT @NARSissist Rethinking this raw food thing why did I agree to it?? Oh yes, for the love of the sample size…

Should we assume melted cheese is not on this diet? If so, we’re out.

RT @samantharonson I have a confession to make… I’ve never watched an episode of glee, and I’m pretty sure I never will.

Coming from a person of music, this is just so sad for her.

RT @MarcJacobsInt We had a great time at the party. Thank Stockholm! Now at the afterparty dinner. No more tweets tonight. No drinking and tweeting.

Those last ones are words to live by, kids.

RT @annadellorusso MY sparkling FRIEND @bryanboy,!! http://twitpic.com/2qy7gl

Bryan Boy just got street snapped by Anna. This is major!





RT @openingceremony Just For Kicks: Exclusive Proenza Schouler Runway Shoes! http://fb.me/Gk8n5LEE

Those are some ser hot kicks as a matter of fact.