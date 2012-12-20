David Beckham Buys Wife Victoria $1,000 Worth of Silk Pajamas for Christmas

Ever wonder what members of the world’s most successful couples buy each other for Christmas? Since it’s pretty tricky to shop for someone who has everything, it’s key to know exactly what your partner wants, much like David Beckham did.

Considering his designer wife Victoria already has the most enviable wardrobe and accessories on the planet (and if she wants more, she can just design ’em), her hubby has purchased her something comfortable and classic for Christmas: two pairs of silk pajamas by Olivia von Halle.

According to WWD, Beckham phoned up British luxury department store Harrods to order the PJs this week (Side note: we think it’s pretty hilarious that someone tipped off WWD to this bit of gossip). While the gift may seem a little meh, these aren’t your average pajamas: They start at $422, and our guess is he didn’t scoop up the ones on sale. Additionally, given her thriving career and four children, she deserves some relaxation time—and the only way to properly take a load off is in silk pajamas, no?

What else do you think Becks is getting Posh for Christmas?