David ‘Lost His Temper’ at Brooklyn After He Aired Their Family’s ‘Dirty Linen’ About Nicola & Victoria

A stern talk. David Beckham reportedly confronted Brooklyn Beckham about Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s drama. The veteran soccer player allegedly talked to his son about the public drama going on between the couples.

According to a source to Daily Mail, David reportedly “read the riot act” to his son in regards to the dress drama. “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened. He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know that we don’t do this in our family.” David reportedly told his son, “What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.” The source continued, “David was really appalled by the Grazia interview because it seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public – and he said that [Brooklyn’s brothers] Romeo and Cruz are also hurt by it. It was probably a shock as he’s never done anything other than tell Brooklyn how much he adores him.”

In the Grazia interview, Nicola cleared the air on what actually happened about the alleged dress drama. “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.” She continued, “Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.” She revealed how she felt about the “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Brooklyn added his opinions about how the publicity of the drama affected his family. “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever,” he says. “When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”

Rumors of Nicola and Victoria fighting first circulated when a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that they were not not on good terms. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the insider said of Victoria and Nicola’s relationship. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” According to Page Six’s source, Victoria and Nicola’s drama started after Nicola decided that she didn’t want her mother-in-law to be involved in “any part of the [wedding] planning.” The insider continued, “She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that the “non-stop petty drama” between Victoria and Nicola has also affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said.

Another source came forward to Page Six on August 10, 2022, to reveal that the drama extends beyond the couple. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the source said. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.”