David Beckham: Armani Model and Soccer Player’s Son Shaping Up to Be a Football Wunderkind

Don’t be fooled by the soccer ball in hand. Looks like Brooklyn Beckham, son of DBecks and Posh Spice, got the natural athletic ability of his Dad, but not in the sport you’d expect. Coaches at the ten-year-old’s school in LA have been impressed with his football skills–but the American version. According to a family friend, Brooklyn could really go places with his abilities:

“He can play in any position and can throw and tackle hard. Like his dad, he’s fearless with an incredible work rate.”

We can only imagine how papa Beckham feels about Brooklyn branching out away from soccer. But he’s still got two younger sons to push the sport on. Do you think DBecks should push their other two sons, Cruz and Romeo, to pass on the favorite American sport to keep working on their footwork?